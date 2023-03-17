Archive
Friday, March 17 2023
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the representative of Kazakhstan, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150881
Image Code: MHM0150882
Image Code: MHM0150883
Image Code: MHM0150884
Image Code: MHM0150885
Friday, March 17 2023
The press conference of the head coach of the Armenian national team, Alexander Petrakov, will be held in the press conference hall of the "Respublikan" stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan.
