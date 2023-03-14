Archive
Tuesday, March 14 2023
A delegation led by the founding chairman of the international political consulting organization Rasmussen Global and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen paid a visit to the border zone of Lachin and Jermuk
Image Code: MHM0150830
Image Code: MHM0150831
Image Code: MHM0150832
Image Code: MHM0150833
Image Code: MHM0150834
Image Code: MHM0150835
Image Code: MHM0150836
A delegation led by the founding chairman of the international political consulting organization Rasmussen Global and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen met people who cannot go home due to the closure of the Artsakh road in Goris, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150837
Image Code: MHM0150838
Image Code: MHM0150849
A delegation led by the founding chairman of the international political consulting organization Rasmussen Global and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen paid a visit to the border zone of Jermuk
Image Code: MHM0150850
Image Code: MHM0150851
Image Code: MHM0150852
Image Code: MHM0150853
Image Code: MHM0150854
Image Code: MHM0150855
Image Code: MHM0150856
Wednesday, March 15 2023
Head of 'I have honor' faction of the RA National Assembly Hayk Mamijanyan gave a press conference at the press hall of the RPA headquarters in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, March 14 2023
PM Nikol Pashinyan met with mass media representatives at the RA Government’s media center
