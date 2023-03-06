Archive
Monday, March 06 2023
RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan gave a press conference regarding the situation caused by measles at the board hall of the Ministry of Health in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150740
Image Code: MHM0150741
Image Code: MHM0150742
Image Code: MHM0150743
Friday, March 03 2023
Opening of ‘Nude’s clothes. Perceptions of nudity in Armenian graphics’ exhibition took place at the RA National Gallery
