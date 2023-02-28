Archive
Tuesday, February 28 2023
The Committee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech organized a round table discussion on the topic of ‘Court cases against journalists and media. Problems and trends’ at Ani Grand hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150690
Image Code: MHM0150691
Image Code: MHM0150692
By the decision of the Yerevan Municipality renovation works are being carried out in a part of the Victory Bridge in Yerevan, which caused temporary inconvenience to the traffic
