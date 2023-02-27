Archive
Monday, February 27 2023
RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan received delegation led by the Minister of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Soulat Mortazavi at the RA MLSA
Image Code: MHM0150654
Image Code: MHM0150655
Image Code: MHM0150656
Image Code: MHM0150657
RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan
Monday, February 27 2023
Representative of RA on international legal issues Yeghishe Kirakosyan gave a press conference at ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Saturday, February 25 2023
It has been one year since the Russian attack on Ukraine. Due to the war, the Russians in Armenia hold a protest action and march against the war from the Russia Square in Yerevan, Armenia
