Saturday, February 25 2023
It has been one year since the Russian attack on Ukraine. Due to the war, the Russians in Armenia hold a protest action and march against the war from the Russia Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150640
Image Code: MHM0150641
Image Code: MHM0150642
Image Code: MHM0150643
Image Code: MHM0150644
Image Code: MHM0150645
Image Code: MHM0150646
Image Code: MHM0150647
Image Code: MHM0150648
Image Code: MHM0150649
Friday, February 24 2023
The ‘National-Democratic Pole’ organized a protest in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
