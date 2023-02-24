Archive
Friday, February 24 2023
The ‘National-Democratic Pole’ organized a protest in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150621
Image Code: MHM0150622
Image Code: MHM0150623
Image Code: MHM0150624
Image Code: MHM0150625
Image Code: MHM0150626
Image Code: MHM0150627
Image Code: MHM0150628
Image Code: MHM0150629
Image Code: MHM0150630
Image Code: MHM0150631
Image Code: MHM0150632
Image Code: MHM0150633
Image Code: MHM0150634
Protest action of the ‘National-Democratic Pole’ organized a protest in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150635
Protesters of ‘National-Democratic Pole’ burnt Vladimir Putin’s photo during a protest action in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150636
Protesters of ‘National-Democratic Pole’ burnt Vladimir Putin’s photo during a protest action in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150637
Protesters of ‘National-Democratic Pole’ burnt Vladimir Putin’s photo during a protest action in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150638
Protesters of ‘National-Democratic Pole’ burnt Vladimir Putin’s photo during a protest action in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150639
Protesters of ‘National-Democratic Pole’ burnt Vladimir Putin’s photo during a protest action in defense of Ukraine on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Parliamentary hearings regarding the amendments and additions to the Labor Code of the Republic of Armenia and the package of related draft laws took place at the RA National Assembly
