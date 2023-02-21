Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, February 21 2023
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien at the RA Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150577
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over her credentials to the RA President Vahagn Khachaturian
Image Code: MHM0150578
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over her credentials to the RA President Vahagn Khachaturian
Image Code: MHM0150579
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over her credentials to the RA President Vahagn Khachaturian
Image Code: MHM0150580
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over her credentials to the RA President Vahagn Khachaturian
Image Code: MHM0150581
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian received the newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien at the RA Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150582
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian received the newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien at the RA Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150583
RA President Vahagn Khachaturian received the newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien at the RA Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, February 20 2023
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation headed by Stefano Tomat, the Civilian Operations Commander of the European External Action Service of the EU
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook