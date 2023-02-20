Archive
Monday, February 20 2023
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150565
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150566
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150567
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150568
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150569
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150570
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150571
Newly appointed Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Kristina Kvien haded over a copy of her credentials to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan at the RA MFA
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation headed by Stefano Tomat, the Civilian Operations Commander of the European External Action Service of the EU
Sunday, February 19 2023
Guard of honor assigned at Hovhannes Tumanyan statue on the occasion of the writer’s birthday on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
