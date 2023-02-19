Archive
Sunday, February 19 2023
Guard of honor assigned at Hovhannes Tumanyan statue on the occasion of the writer’s birthday on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150563
Image Code: MHM0150564
Sunday, February 19 2023
Celebration of Armenian traditional feast ‘Barekendan’ took place at TUMO park of Yerevan, Armenia
