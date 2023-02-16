Archive
Thursday, February 16 2023
The police are evicting the residents who illegally entered the former Ministry of Defense building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150529
A ceremony dedicated to the official launch of the action plan of the of RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Council of Europe/Armenia 2023-in 2026 took place at the RA Foreign Ministry
Wednesday, February 15 2023
Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan holds a press conference at the board hall of the Ministry of Health in Yerevan, Armenia
