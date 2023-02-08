Wednesday, February 08 2023
A concluding event dedicated to the presentation of the report 'Evaluation of the 2022-2024 action plan of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Armenia" carried
A concluding event dedicated to the presentation of the report 'Evaluation of the 2022-2024 action plan of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Armenia" carried out jointly with the RA Prime Minister's Office and the Armenian Secretariat of the Open Government Partnership took place at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
