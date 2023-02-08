Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, February 08 2023
Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150437
RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150438
RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0150439
RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman had a private conversation at the RA MFA
Wednesday, February 08 2023
A concluding event dedicated to the presentation of the report 'Evaluation of the 2022-2024 action plan of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Armenia" carried
Tuesday, February 07 2023
At the session of the RA National Assembly, the issue of depriving Seyran Ohanyan of parliamentary immunity was discussed
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook