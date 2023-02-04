Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, February 04 2023
Armenian boxing championship kicked off at Dinamo sports center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150374
Tatevik Khachatryan (W57 kg) became the winner of the RA Women's Boxing Championship in 2023, defeating his opponent Natela Chxrikyan
Image Code: MHM0150375
Tatevik Khachatryan (W57 kg) became the winner of the RA Women's Boxing Championship in 2023, defeating his opponent Natela Chxrikyan
Image Code: MHM0150376
Tatevik Khachatryan (W57 kg) became the winner of the RA Women's Boxing Championship in 2023, defeating his opponent Natela Chxrikyan
Image Code: MHM0150377
Tatevik Khachatryan (W57 kg) became the winner of the RA Women's Boxing Championship in 2023, defeating his opponent Natela Chxrikyan
Image Code: MHM0150378
Baregham Harutyunyan (48 kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Seyran Vardanyan
Image Code: MHM0150379
Baregham Harutyunyan (48 kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Seyran Vardanyan
Image Code: MHM0150380
Baregham Harutyunyan (48 kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Seyran Vardanyan
Image Code: MHM0150381
Rudolph Garboyan (51kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Artur Hovhannisyan
Image Code: MHM0150382
Rudolph Garboyan (51kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Artur Hovhannisyan
Image Code: MHM0150383
Henrik Sargsyan (54kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Ruben Garboyan
Image Code: MHM0150384
Henrik Sargsyan (54kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Ruben Garboyan
Image Code: MHM0150385
Artur Bazeyan (57kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Ruslan Aslikyan
Image Code: MHM0150386
Artur Bazeyan (57kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Ruslan Aslikyan
Image Code: MHM0150387
Artur Ghazaryan (60kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Karen Tonakanyan
Image Code: MHM0150388
Artur Ghazaryan (60kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Karen Tonakanyan
Image Code: MHM0150389
Artur Ghazaryan (60kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Karen Tonakanyan
Image Code: MHM0150390
Artur Ghazaryan (60kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Karen Tonakanyan
Image Code: MHM0150391
Artur Sakhpozyan (63,5kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Vahag Galstyan
Image Code: MHM0150392
Ararat Harutyunyan (67kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Narek Hovhannisyan
Image Code: MHM0150393
Ararat Harutyunyan (67kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Narek Hovhannisyan
Image Code: MHM0150394
Zaven Galstyan (71kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Narek Zakharyan
Image Code: MHM0150395
Zaven Galstyan (71kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Narek Zakharyan
Image Code: MHM0150396
Vakhtang Harutyunyan (75kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Alik Hovhannisyan
Image Code: MHM0150397
Raphael Hovhannisyan (86kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Hamlet Harutyunyan
Image Code: MHM0150398
Raphael Hovhannisyan (86kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Hamlet Harutyunyan
Image Code: MHM0150399
Samvel Mkhitaryan (92kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Anushavan Mkhitaryan
Image Code: MHM0150400
Davit Chaloyan (92+kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Hovhannes Papazyan
Image Code: MHM0150401
Davit Chaloyan (92+kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Hovhannes Papazyan
Image Code: MHM0150402
Davit Chaloyan (92+kg) became the winner of the 2023 RA Men's Boxing Championship by defeating his rival Hovhannes Papazyan
Friday, February 03 2023
Parliamentary hearings regarding the draft statement presented by a NA faction on the closing of Lachin’s corridor took place at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook