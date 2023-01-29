Archive
Sunday, January 29 2023
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150300
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150301
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150302
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150303
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150304
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150305
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150306
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150307
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150308
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150309
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hold an extended meeting at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150310
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hold an extended meeting at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150311
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi hold an extended meeting at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150312
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0150313
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0150314
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0150315
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0150316
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gave a joint press conference at the RA Presidential Residence
