Monday, January 23 2023
Members of 'Unification' movement hold a protest action in relation to the tragedy that took the lives of 15 conscripts in non-combat conditions in the Gegharkunik Province in front of the RA Government's building
Image Code: MHM0150245
Image Code: MHM0150246
Image Code: MHM0150247
Image Code: MHM0150248
Image Code: MHM0150249
Image Code: MHM0150250
Tuesday, January 24 2023
European, well-known urologist Marek Zawadzki performs urologic surgery at 'Nairi' Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, January 23 2023
Extraordinary session of the NA Standing Committee on the Regional and Eurasian Integration took place at the RA National Assembly
