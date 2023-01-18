Archive
Wednesday, January 18 2023
Armenian Chess Championship took place at Tigran Petrosyan Chess House-Sports School of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150204
The regular round of the 83th Armenian Men's Chess Championship took place at Tigran Petrosyan Chess House-Sports School of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150205
Image Code: MHM0150206
Image Code: MHM0150207
The regular round of the 78th Armenian Women's Chess Championship took place at Tigran Petrosyan Chess House-Sports School of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150208
Image Code: MHM0150209
Wednesday, January 18 2023
Question and answer session between the members of the RA National Assembly and the RA Government took place at the RA NA
Monday, January 16 2023
Urologists, heads of laser, laparoscopic and oncological urology service of ‘Nairi’ medical center Ruben Hovhannisyan and Armen Adamyan gave a press conference at ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
