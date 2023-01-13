Archive
Friday, January 13 2023
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150170
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district, during which clashes between the residents and the CES workers took place
Image Code: MHM0150171
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district, during which clashes between the residents and the CES workers took place
Image Code: MHM0150172
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district, during which clashes between the residents and the CES workers took place
Image Code: MHM0150173
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district, during which clashes between the residents and the CES workers took place
Image Code: MHM0150174
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district, during which clashes between the residents and the CES workers took place
Image Code: MHM0150175
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district, during which clashes between the residents and the CES workers took place
Friday, January 13 2023
President of the National Assembly of France Yael Braun-Pivet in Armenia
