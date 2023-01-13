Archive
Friday, January 13 2023
President of the National Assembly of France Yael Braun-Pivet in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150160
President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and President of the RA National Assembly Alen Simonyan paid a tribute to the victims of Sumgait Massacres laying flowers at the memorial
Image Code: MHM0150161
Image Code: MHM0150162
Image Code: MHM0150163
Image Code: MHM0150164
President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150165
Image Code: MHM0150166
Image Code: MHM0150167
Image Code: MHM0150168
Image Code: MHM0150169
Court Compulsory Enforcement Service officers are trying to forcefully evacuate the residents of Firdus district in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, January 11 2023
A panel discussion on the topic of ‘How we ended and started the year’ took place at the Opera Suite Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
