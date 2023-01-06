Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, January 06 2023
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150099
Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150100
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150101
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150102
Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150103
Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150104
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150105
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150106
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150107
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150108
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150109
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150110
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150111
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150112
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150113
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150114
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150115
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150116
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150117
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150118
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150119
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150120
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150121
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150122
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150123
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150124
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150125
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150126
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150127
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150128
Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II during the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, January 05 2023
Christmas Eve Candlelight liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook