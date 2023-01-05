Archive
Thursday, January 05 2023
Christmas Eve Candlelight liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
People take lit candles and lamps home as a symbol of the divine light from the Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, January 06 2023
Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, January 02 2023
Festively decorated streets and squares of Yerevan, Armenia
