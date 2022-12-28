Archive
Wednesday, December 28 2022
'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan
Image Code: MHM0150070
'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan
Image Code: MHM0150071
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150072
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150073
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150074
Speaker of the RA National Assembly Alen Simonyan handed awards to the heroes within the framework of the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150075
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan holds a speech during the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150076
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan handed awards to the heroes within the framework of the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan
Image Code: MHM0150077
'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan
Image Code: MHM0150078
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed awards to the heroes within the framework of the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150079
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed awards to the heroes within the framework of the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150080
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150081
'Hero of Our Time' annual awards ceremony took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan
Members of the ARF Armenian Youth Union hold a protest march from Matenadaran heading to the RA Government building
