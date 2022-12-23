Archive
Friday, December 23 2022
Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and Director of ‘Aznavour’ Foundation Kristina Aznavour attended the opening of the renovated kitchen building of the National Center for Mental Health Care of the RA Ministry of Health
Image Code: MHM0150001
Image Code: MHM0150002
Image Code: MHM0150003
Image Code: MHM0150004
An extraordinary session took place at the RA National Assembly
