Tuesday, December 20 2022
People hold a protest march demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149955
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149956
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149957
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149958
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149959
People hold a protest march demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149960
People hold a protest march demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149961
People hold a protest march demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149962
People hold a protest march demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149963
People hold a protest march demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149964
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place in front of the France Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149965
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place in front of the France Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149966
People hold a protest action demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149967
People hold a protest action demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149968
People hold a protest action demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149969
People hold a protest action demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Protesters placed the flag of Artsakh and posters on the entrance gates of the UN Office in Yerevan demanding to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
