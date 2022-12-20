Archive
Tuesday, December 20 2022
Protesters placed the flag of Artsakh and posters on the entrance gates of the UN Office in Yerevan demanding to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, December 20 2022
People hold a protest march demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, December 19 2022
A concert-performance entitled 'Formidable Aznavour' took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall of Yerevan, Armenia
