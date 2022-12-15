Archive
Thursday, December 15 2022
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place in front of the UN in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149902
Image Code: MHM0149903
Image Code: MHM0149904
Image Code: MHM0149905
Image Code: MHM0149906
Wednesday, December 14 2022
A protest action with the slogan ‘Artsakh is owned by the people of Artsakh’ took place in front of the RA Government’s building of Yerevan, Armenia
