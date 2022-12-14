Archive
Wednesday, December 14 2022
A protest action with the slogan ‘Artsakh is owned by the people of Artsakh’ took place in front of the RA Government’s building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149877
A protest action with the slogan ‘Artsakh is owned by the people of Artsakh’ took place in front of the RA Government’s building of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149878
Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan lights a candle near the main Christmas tree during a protest action demanding freedom of the people of Artsakh on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149899
Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan lights a candle near the main Christmas tree during a protest action demanding freedom of the people of Artsakh on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149900
People light candles near the main Christmas tree during a protest action demanding freedom of the people of Artsakh on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149901
People light candles near the main Christmas tree during a protest action demanding freedom of the people of Artsakh on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, December 15 2022
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place in front of the UN in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, December 14 2022
Former state minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan holds a protest action demanding from UN to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and blockade of the people of Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
