Tuesday, December 13 2022
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh takes place in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149850
Image Code: MHM0149851
Image Code: MHM0149852
Image Code: MHM0149853
Image Code: MHM0149854
Image Code: MHM0149855
Image Code: MHM0149856
Image Code: MHM0149857
Image Code: MHM0149858
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place in front of the France Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149859
A protest action with a demand to unblock the Artsakh Armenians and open the Lachin’s corridor connecting Armenia to Artsakh took place in front of the Russia Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149860
Sunday, December 11 2022
Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
