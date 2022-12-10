Archive
Saturday, December 10 2022
Junior Eurovision 2022
Image Code: MHM0149771
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149772
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149773
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149774
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149775
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149776
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149777
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149778
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149779
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149780
Dress rehearsal of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149781
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149782
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149783
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149784
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149785
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149786
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149787
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149788
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149789
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149790
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149791
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149792
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149793
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149794
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149795
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149796
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149797
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149798
Participants of the 'Junior Eurovision 2022' song contest gave a press conference at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, December 09 2022
Rosa Linn who represented Armenia at Eurovision 2021 gives a press conference
