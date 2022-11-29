Archive
Tuesday, November 29 2022
A modern operating room was opened at Fanarjyan National Oncology Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149614
Image Code: MHM0149615
Image Code: MHM0149616
Image Code: MHM0149617
Tuesday, November 29 2022
National conference on the ‘Prevention of Gender Violence in Armenia’ took place at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, November 29 2022
Director of MPG LLC, full member of ‘GALLUP International Association’ in Armenia Aram Navasardyan gave a press conference
