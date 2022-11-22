Archive
Tuesday, November 22 2022
The works of designing and equipping the ambulances donated by the Government of Japan to the Government of Armenia within the framework of the ‘Economic and Social Development’ grant have been completed
Image Code: MHM0149523
Image Code: MHM0149524
Image Code: MHM0149525
Image Code: MHM0149526
Image Code: MHM0149527
Image Code: MHM0149528
Monday, November 21 2022
Relatives of missing and killed soldiers hold a protest action in Republic Square, Yerevan
