Monday, November 21 2022
Relatives of missing and killed soldiers hold a protest action in Republic Square, Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0149520
Image Code: MHM0149521
Image Code: MHM0149522
Tuesday, November 22 2022
The works of designing and equipping the ambulances donated by the Government of Japan to the Government of Armenia within the framework of the ‘Economic and Social Development’ grant have been completed
Monday, November 21 2022
The presentation of the ‘Armenian Business Corner’ project took place at the ‘Armenia Marriott’ hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
