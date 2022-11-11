Archive
Friday, November 11 2022
The start of the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song contest was announced on the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149438
Image Code: MHM0149439
Image Code: MHM0149440
Image Code: MHM0149441
Nare Ghazaryan will represent Armenia at the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest
Image Code: MHM0149442
Image Code: MHM0149443
Image Code: MHM0149444
Image Code: MHM0149445
A solemn ceremony of installing the bust of the famous Armenologist and theologian Yervand Ter-Minasyan took place at the Yerevan State University
