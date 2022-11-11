Archive
Friday, November 11 2022
A solemn ceremony of installing the bust of the famous Armenologist and theologian Yervand Ter-Minasyan took place at the Yerevan State University
Image Code: MHM0149446
Image Code: MHM0149447
Image Code: MHM0149448
Friday, November 11 2022
The start of the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song contest was announced on the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, November 11 2022
Opening of the 'Nalbandyan AGRO' fodder factory took place in Yeghvard town of Kotayk Province, Armenia
