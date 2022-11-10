Archive
Thursday, November 10 2022
A concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the great philanthropist Vahagn Hovnanyan took place at the Aram Khachaturian Hall of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149424
A concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the great philanthropist Vahagn Hovnanyan took place at the Aram Khachaturian Hall of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149425
A concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the great philanthropist Vahagn Hovnanyan took place at the Aram Khachaturian Hall of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149426
A concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the great philanthropist Vahagn Hovnanyan took place at the Aram Khachaturian Hall of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, November 10 2022
Deputy chairman of RA NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Issues Vagharshak Hakobyan and first deputy chairman of the Committee on CIS Issues, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Kazbek Taysaev gave a press conference at the RA National Assembly
