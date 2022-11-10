Archive
Thursday, November 10 2022
Demonstrations of practical works and samples were demonstrated within the framework of the event dedicated to the World Science Day for Peace and Development at the RA National Academy of Sciences in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149418
Image Code: MHM0149419
Image Code: MHM0149420
Thursday, November 10 2022
Deputy chairman of RA NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Issues Vagharshak Hakobyan and first deputy chairman of the Committee on CIS Issues, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Kazbek Taysaev gave a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, November 09 2022
The National-Democratic Pole holds a procession with torches from Freedom Square heading to the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
