Monday, November 07 2022
The opening ceremony of the Media Literacy Week took place at the Holiday Inn Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149372
Image Code: MHM0149373
Monday, November 07 2022
Actress of 'Shahane: The Poet's Secret' mono performance Tata Khachatryan and director of the performance Karo Balyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
