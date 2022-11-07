Archive
Monday, November 07 2022
Actress of 'Shahane: The Poet's Secret' mono performance Tata Khachatryan and director of the performance Karo Balyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0149374
Image Code: MHM0149375
Image Code: MHM0149376
The opening ceremony of the Media Literacy Week took place at the Holiday Inn Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, November 03 2022
Deputies of the fact-finding mission of the European Parliament Peter Van Dalen and Fabio Massimo Castaldo gave a press conference at Ani Grand Hotel Yerevan, Armenia
