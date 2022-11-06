A jubilee concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Kh. Abovyan took place at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan of Yerevan, Armenia

Image Code: MHM0149359

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan and other representatives of the RA Government attended a jubilee concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Kh. Abovyan at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan of Yerevan, Armenia