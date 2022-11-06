Sunday, November 06 2022
A jubilee concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Kh. Abovyan took place at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan and other representatives of the RA Government attended a jubilee concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Kh. Abovyan at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed state awards to a number of pedagogues during the jubilee concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian State Pedagogical University named after Kh. Abovyan at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan of Yerevan, Armenia
