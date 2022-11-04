Archive
Friday, November 04 2022
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan holds a meeting with the ASUE students on the topic of 'Modern Perceptions of the Role of the State' at the Armenian State University of Economics
Image Code: MHM0149271
Image Code: MHM0149272
Image Code: MHM0149273
Image Code: MHM0149274
Image Code: MHM0149275
Friday, November 04 2022
The solemn opening of the statue-memorial of Ohan Duryan took place near the area of the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Al. Spendiaryan
