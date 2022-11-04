Archive
Friday, November 04 2022
The solemn opening of the statue-memorial of Ohan Duryan took place near the area of the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0149256
Image Code: MHM0149257
Image Code: MHM0149258
Image Code: MHM0149259
Image Code: MHM0149260
Image Code: MHM0149261
Image Code: MHM0149262
Image Code: MHM0149263
RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan holds a meeting with the ASUE students on the topic of 'Modern Perceptions of the Role of the State' at the Armenian State University of Economics
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his wife Anna Hakobyan and Chief of the RA PM’s staff Arayik Harutyunyan are walking on the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
