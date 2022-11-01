Archive
Tuesday, November 01 2022
Meeting of the fact-finding mission delegation of the European Parliament with the representatives of the RA NA opposition factions took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0149224
Image Code: MHM0149225
Image Code: MHM0149226
Image Code: MHM0149227
Tuesday, November 01 2022
Chairman of the RA Central Bank Martin Galstyan gave a press conference on the topic of the refinancing rate at the CBA
Tuesday, November 01 2022
Head of the RA NA ‘I have honor’ faction Hayk Mamijanyan gave a press conference in Henaran press club of Yerevan, Armenia
