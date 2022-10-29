Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, October 29 2022
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149190
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149191
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149192
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149193
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149194
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149195
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149196
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149197
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149198
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149199
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149200
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149201
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149202
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149203
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149204
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149205
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149206
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149207
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149208
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149209
The 6th Congress of the Civil Contract Party took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 28 2022
Opening ceremony of the Global Armenian Summit took place at the RA National Gallery of Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook