Friday, October 28 2022
Opening ceremony of the Global Armenian Summit took place at the RA National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149180
Image Code: MHM0149181
Image Code: MHM0149182
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the opening ceremony of the Global Armenian Summit at the RA National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149183
Image Code: MHM0149184
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the opening ceremony of the Global Armenian Summit at the RA National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149185
Image Code: MHM0149186
Image Code: MHM0149187
Friday, October 28 2022
The fifth meeting of the International Russian-Armenian ‘Lazarev Club’ took place in the form of a round-table discussion on the topic of the ‘Historical past and present Russian-Armenian relations’ at the Elite Plaza Business Center of Yerevan, Armenia
