Thursday, October 27 2022
Today marks the 23nd anniversary of the tragedy that took place in the hall of the RA National Assembly on October 27, 1999
Image Code: MHM0149162
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0149163
Members of the 'Civil Contract' faction laid flowers at the monument of the victims of the October 27 tragedy.
Image Code: MHM0149164
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0149165
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument of the victims of the October 27 tragedy.
Image Code: MHM0149166
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument of the victims of the October 27 tragedy.
Image Code: MHM0149167
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument of the victims of the October 27 tragedy.
Wednesday, October 26 2022
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
