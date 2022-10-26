Archive
Wednesday, October 26 2022
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0149155
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0149156
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0149157
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0149158
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0149159
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0149160
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0149161
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Thursday, October 27 2022
Today marks the 23nd anniversary of the tragedy that took place in the hall of the RA National Assembly on October 27, 1999
Wednesday, October 26 2022
RA Minister of Education Science Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the athletes who won medals under-23 world wrestling championships and European women's adult boxing championships
