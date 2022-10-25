Archive
Tuesday, October 25 2022
The regular session of the 4th session of the National Assembly of the 8th convocation took place in the RA NA.
Image Code: MHM0149121
Image Code: MHM0149122
Image Code: MHM0149123
Image Code: MHM0149124
Image Code: MHM0149125
Image Code: MHM0149126
Image Code: MHM0149127
Image Code: MHM0149128
Image Code: MHM0149129
Tuesday, October 25 2022
The 'Prime Minister's Cup' amateur cross-country running tournament started from the area of Parakar village of Armenia
Friday, October 21 2022
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attended the opening of the Iranian Consulate in Kapan town of Armenia
