Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, October 21 2022
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149092
The heads of Governments of the participating countries gather for a family photo before the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149093
The heads of Governments of the participating countries gather for a family photo before the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149094
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149095
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149096
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149097
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149098
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149099
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149100
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149101
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149102
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149103
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149104
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149105
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0149106
The extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at Dvin Hotel Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 21 2022
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attended the opening of the Iranian Consulate in Kapan town of Armenia
Thursday, October 20 2022
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the RA MFA
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook