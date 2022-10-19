Archive
Wednesday, October 19 2022
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the People's Artist of Armenia Mkrtich Sedrakyan entitled 'Mkrtich Sedrakyan and his sons' opened at the RA Artists' Union of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, October 18 2022
Opening of an exhibition entitled 'Ahead of Time. Recovery in Armenia' took place in Matenadaran of Yerevan, Armenia
