Monday, October 17 2022
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the members of the EU technical assessment mission monitoring the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0149003
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the members of the EU technical assessment mission monitoring the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0149004
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the members of the EU technical assessment mission monitoring the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0149005
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the members of the EU technical assessment mission monitoring the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at the RA MFA
Monday, October 17 2022
Students of the V. Brusov State University hold a protest action against merging the university with another educational institution in front of the RA Government’s building of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, October 17 2022
RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and a number of employees of the Ministry were vaccinated against the flu at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
